LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne holsters video of viral dance craze for pretty good reason

Tyla's dance moves have taken social media by storm

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Tyla is a South African singer and songwriter who, over the last few weeks, set social media on fire with her hip-shaking dance moves.

Everyone who has a TikTok account has seemingly tried their own version of the dance. But LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne won’t be one of them.

Olivia Dunne shows off "Yinz" shirt at Pirates game

Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, made his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8. (Charles LeClaire-USA Today Sports)

Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes, posted a video of why the Tyla dance will stay in her drafts.

"POV you have the Tyla dance but you have a bf," the caption in her video read.

"(For sure) stayin in the drafts," she added in the caption of the post itself.

@livvy fs stayin in the drafts #foryou #tyla #dance ♬ som original - ciel 

The video, which just showed Dunne in sweatpants and a tank top, received 1.3 million views as of Sunday.

Dunne has been seen at some Pirates games this season, cheering on her man as he takes professional baseball by storm.

Olivia Dunne in 2024

Olivia Dunne attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne at an SI party

Olivia Dunne attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration of the Issue Release and 60th Anniversary with Swimsuit Island on May 17, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida.  (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Before Sunday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Skenes had a 2.29 ERA with 53 strikeouts. Pittsburgh was 37-39 and in third place in the National League Central division.

The 22-year-old Tyla released her self-titled debut album in March. It reached as high as No. 24 on the charts in the United States and peaked at No. 11 in The Netherlands.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.