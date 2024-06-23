Olivia Dunne holsters video of viral dance craze for pretty good reason

Tyla is a South African singer and songwriter who, over the last few weeks, set social media on fire with her hip-shaking dance moves.

Everyone who has a TikTok account has seemingly tried their own version of the dance. But LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne won’t be one of them.

Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes, posted a video of why the Tyla dance will stay in her drafts.

"POV you have the Tyla dance but you have a bf," the caption in her video read.

"(For sure) stayin in the drafts," she added in the caption of the post itself.

The video, which just showed Dunne in sweatpants and a tank top, received 1.3 million views as of Sunday.

Dunne has been seen at some Pirates games this season, cheering on her man as he takes professional baseball by storm.

Before Sunday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Skenes had a 2.29 ERA with 53 strikeouts. Pittsburgh was 37-39 and in third place in the National League Central division.

The 22-year-old Tyla released her self-titled debut album in March. It reached as high as No. 24 on the charts in the United States and peaked at No. 11 in The Netherlands.