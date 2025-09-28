Olivia Dunne fires back at social media user mocking her for sweaty armpits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Dunne was on the receiving end of some playful jabs during the week as she nervously watched her boyfriend Paul Skenes help the Pittsburgh Pirates to a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Dunne had her arms over her head as she watched Skenes pitch and revealing sweaty armpits. The moment went viral across social media. But the former LSU Tigers gymnast got the final word.

"You pit the ‘pit’ in Pittsburgh," one person wrote on TikTok in response to one of her videos from Great American Ballpark.

Dunne responded, "You’d break a sweat too being a Pirates fan."

There’s a kernel of truth in that as the Pirates haven’t exactly had the best seasons recently. The Pirates are 70-90 this season and have not made the playoffs since the 2015 season.

Skenes has been one of the few bright spots for the Pirates over the last two seasons. He was the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and is a contender for the National League Cy Young Award this season.

He has 216 strikeouts and a 1.97 ERA in 32 games. However, he was 10-10 as the Pirates struggled to find run support for him.

"I’m actually worse than I was last year," Skenes said. "It was 1.96 last year. I’m 1.97 this year. Just got to be better. No, it’s cool. I don’t come into the year with any numerical goals."

The Pirates announced during the game against the Reds that he set the mark for most strikeouts in a single season by a righty. Bob Veale and Oliver Perez each had more strikeouts in a single season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.