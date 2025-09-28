Olivia Dunne fires back at social media user mocking her for sweaty armpits

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Olivia Dunne was on the receiving end of some playful jabs during the week as she nervously watched her boyfriend Paul Skenes help the Pittsburgh Pirates to a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Dunne had her arms over her head as she watched Skenes pitch and revealing sweaty armpits. The moment went viral across social media. But the former LSU Tigers gymnast got the final word.

Olivia Dunne cheers

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne cheers for the LSU gymnastic team during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena on April 17, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

"You pit the ‘pit’ in Pittsburgh," one person wrote on TikTok in response to one of her videos from Great American Ballpark.

Dunne responded, "You’d break a sweat too being a Pirates fan."

There’s a kernel of truth in that as the Pirates haven’t exactly had the best seasons recently. The Pirates are 70-90 this season and have not made the playoffs since the 2015 season.

Paul Skenes vs Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks back to the dugout after the bottom of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, July 11, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Skenes has been one of the few bright spots for the Pirates over the last two seasons. He was the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and is a contender for the National League Cy Young Award this season.

He has 216 strikeouts and a 1.97 ERA in 32 games. However, he was 10-10 as the Pirates struggled to find run support for him. 

"I’m actually worse than I was last year," Skenes said. "It was 1.96 last year. I’m 1.97 this year. Just got to be better. No, it’s cool. I don’t come into the year with any numerical goals."

Olivia Dunne with fans

Olivia Dunne of LSU takes a 'selfie' with fans after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Pirates announced during the game against the Reds that he set the mark for most strikeouts in a single season by a righty. Bob Veale and Oliver Perez each had more strikeouts in a single season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

