Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes sets Pirates franchise record in final scheduled start of 2025

Skenes got the no decision in the Pirates' win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Paul Skenes was the lone bright spot in a season to forget for the Pittsburgh Pirates and he ended 2025 on a high note, setting a franchise record for most strikeouts in a season by a right-handed pitcher.

Skenes had seven strikeouts as he allowed no runs on four hits against the Cincinnati Reds in his final scheduled start of the year. The Pirates defeated their National League Central opponent 4-3 in 11 innings. Of course, he did it with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, watching at Great American Ballpark.

Paul Skenes fires a pitch

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

He finished the year with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts for the year. The Pirates announced during the game that he set the mark for most strikeouts in a single season by a righty. Bob Veale and Oliver Perez each had more strikeouts in a single season.

Skenes became the first qualified pitcher with an ERA under 2.00 since Justin Verlander accomplished the feat in 2022. He’s the youngest pitcher to achieve the stat since 20-year-old Dwight Gooden cooked up a 1.53 ERA in 1985.

"I’m actually worse than I was last year," Skenes said. "It was 1.96 last year. I’m 1.97 this year. Just got to be better. No, it’s cool. I don’t come into the year with any numerical goals."

Paul Skenes and Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds and Paul Skenes celebrate Reynolds' scored run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Skenes’ ERA is the second-best mark by a qualified Pirates pitcher since Wilbur Cooper had a 1.87 ERA in 1916. Skenes’ 1.96 ERA through 55 career starts is the lowest for any pitcher in that span since 1913.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said he expected Skenes to knock down a few records over the course of his career.

Paul Skenes vs Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

"There’s going to be a lot of records that Paul Skenes will have as he continues to go throughout his career," Kelly said. "How he prepares. How he competes. What a start today and what a season he’s had."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

