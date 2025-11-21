OHL suspends Luke Dragusica for remainder of season after violent head slashing incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has suspended a player for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs after his violent head slash last week left his opponent bloodied and unable to finish the game.

Brampton Steelheads player Luke Dragusica, 18, was suspended after the OHL Department of Player Safety reviewed the team's Nov. 14 game against the Oshawa Generals in which Dragusica slashed defenseman Brady Blaseg across the face.

The incident took place with a little more than two minutes remaining in the game.

Video of the incident showed Dragusica swinging his stick across the face of Blaseg, who immediately dropped to the ground in apparent pain. While he was down, Dragusica proceeded to cross-check Blaseg.

A fight between the two teams ensued with referees quickly jumping in to separate the players.

Blaseg was tended to by staff, and video of the incident showed blood staining the ice where Blaseg was hit. He did not return to the game.

"This decision follows a comprehensive review of the incident by the OHL Department of Player Safety that incorporated video, game reports, interviews and submissions from both clubs," the OHL said in a statement released Friday.

"The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent’s head, followed by further contact on a defenseless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL."

Dragusica will be required to complete a league-mandated education, counseling and community service program as part of his suspension. He will also need to appear before a reinstatement panel to determine his eligibility for the 2026-2027 season.

According to The Athletic, Blaseg was cut across the mouth and suffered bruising to his face, but he returned to play in the team’s next game just two days later.