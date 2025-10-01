NYPD suspends detective who snuck into Ryder Cup pretending to be on Trump's security detail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a detective was suspended without pay after pretending to be a part of President Donald Trump’s security detail to sneak into the Ryder Cup.

According to the New York Post, Det. Melvin Eng attended the biennial tournament at Bethpage Black on Friday, the same day Trump and his granddaughter, aspiring golfer Kai, attended the event.

The Post said Eng was out on sick leave but arrived at the Long Island golf course in full tactical gear.

Eng is now facing administrative charges for theft of services.



Eng was in the clear until he dropped his magazine in front of working security.



One police source told the Post that Eng "got in there with his gun, past Secret Service, past the state police."

Friday was the first of three days of the tournament, with tee-off at 7:10 a.m. ET. Fans were implored to arrive as early as possible to the event due to TSA-like screening because of Trump’s attendance.

Trump walked to his seat ahead of the Friday afternoon session, where he was acknowledged by numerous members of both teams. Team USA captain Keegan Bradley even did the vintage Trump dance.

When Bryson DeChambeau was paired with Ben Griffin, he and Trump shook hands and walked to the first tee together. Trump was featured on DeChambeau's YouTube channel last year.

The Europeans won the event, 15-13, largely in part to dominance on Friday and Saturday. They entered Sunday singles leading 11.5-4.5, but the Americans gave a valiant effort for a miraculous comeback.

It was not enough, though, and Europe became the first team to win a Ryder Cup on the road since they did so in 2012. It was also the first time since Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014 that a team won back-to-back Ryder Cups.

