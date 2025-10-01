Expand / Collapse search
Ryder Cup

NYPD suspends detective who snuck into Ryder Cup pretending to be on Trump's security detail

Trump attended the event on Friday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Trump walks to first tee at Ryder Cup with Bryson DeChambeau Video

Trump walks to first tee at Ryder Cup with Bryson DeChambeau

President Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau walk to the first tee together at Bethpage Black during the Friday afternoon session of the Ryder Cup.

The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a detective was suspended without pay after pretending to be a part of President Donald Trump’s security detail to sneak into the Ryder Cup.

According to the New York Post, Det. Melvin Eng attended the biennial tournament at Bethpage Black on Friday, the same day Trump and his granddaughter, aspiring golfer Kai, attended the event.

The Post said Eng was out on sick leave but arrived at the Long Island golf course in full tactical gear.

Trump waving at Bethpage

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives on the first hole on the first day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. ( Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters via Imagn Images)

Eng is now facing administrative charges for theft of services.

Eng was in the clear until he dropped his magazine in front of working security.

One police source told the Post that Eng "got in there with his gun, past Secret Service, past the state police."

Friday was the first of three days of the tournament, with tee-off at 7:10 a.m. ET. Fans were implored to arrive as early as possible to the event due to TSA-like screening because of Trump’s attendance.

Donald Trump and Kai Trump react

U.S. President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump attend the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump walked to his seat ahead of the Friday afternoon session, where he was acknowledged by numerous members of both teams. Team USA captain Keegan Bradley even did the vintage Trump dance.

When Bryson DeChambeau was paired with Ben Griffin, he and Trump shook hands and walked to the first tee together. Trump was featured on DeChambeau's YouTube channel last year.

The Europeans won the event, 15-13, largely in part to dominance on Friday and Saturday. They entered Sunday singles leading 11.5-4.5, but the Americans gave a valiant effort for a miraculous comeback.

Donald Trump walks with Bryson DeChambeau

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with members of Team United States as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It was not enough, though, and Europe became the first team to win a Ryder Cup on the road since they did so in 2012. It was also the first time since Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014 that a team won back-to-back Ryder Cups.

