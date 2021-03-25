Nuggets acquire Aaron Gordon, ending tenure with Magic: reports

The Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic on Thursday amid the frenzy around the NBA’s trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The trade ends Gordon’s roughly seven seasons with Orlando after the team selected him with the No. 4 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. He was considered to be one of the Magic’s best players, but the team struggled to get into the playoffs year after year.

Gordon opened up about requesting a trade out of Orlando earlier in the week.

"The losses have accumulated over the years and it’s just my frustration boiling over," Gordon told reporters. "I think a lot of people share that sense of frustration with me."

Orlando will acquire Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick, ESPN reported.

The Nuggets will add another scorer and rebounder to the mix of their talented roster in hopes of building a team that can get to the NBA Finals. Denver already has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who have played well enough to make the Nuggets one of the best teams in the league.

Gordon is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.

The trade is a part of a rebuilding effort by Orlando.

The Magic already dealt Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.