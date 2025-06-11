Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Auto Racing

NTSB rules dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist's plane crash death as 'act of suicide'

Bloomquist died in a small plane crash in Tennessee last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The plane crash death of dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist last August was ruled a suicide, according to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released this week.

Bloomquist, 60, died in a small plane crash into a barn near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee, on Aug. 16, 2024.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scott Bloomquist

Scott Bloomquist looks on after practice for the 16th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial 50-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series event at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina. (David Allio/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NTSB listed the probable cause of Bloomquist’s death as "the pilot’s intentional flight into a building as an act of suicide," according to FOX Sports.

Bloomquist’s family released a statement to FOX Sports as the NTSB report came out.

"At this time, the family of Scott Bloomquist is not making any public statements regarding the plane crash or the recent NTSB findings," Bloomquist’s family said. "They are focused on supporting one another and respectfully request privacy as they navigate this difficult period. 

NASCAR STAR ALEX BOWMAN SUFFERS FRIGHTENING CRASH DURING MICHIGAN RACE: 'THAT HURT A LOT'

Scott Bloomquist looks on

Scott Bloomquist, driver of the #51 ToyotaCare Toyota, prepares to drive during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series inaugural CarCash Mudsummer Classic at Eldora Speedway on July 23, 2013 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images)

"We appreciate your understanding and ask that the media refrain from the further inquiries at this time."

Bloomquist rose to fame in the 1980s, but his career took off in the 1990s. He notably won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion in 2009, 2010 and 2016, and was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame as a member of its second class in 2002. 

Scott Bloomquist races

Scott Bloomquist takes a turn during practice for the 16th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial 50-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series event at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina. (avid Allio/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had more than 600 victories in his career and had the most wins in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with 60.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.