NTSB rules dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist's plane crash death as 'act of suicide'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The plane crash death of dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist last August was ruled a suicide, according to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released this week.

Bloomquist, 60, died in a small plane crash into a barn near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee, on Aug. 16, 2024.

The NTSB listed the probable cause of Bloomquist’s death as "the pilot’s intentional flight into a building as an act of suicide," according to FOX Sports.

Bloomquist’s family released a statement to FOX Sports as the NTSB report came out.

"At this time, the family of Scott Bloomquist is not making any public statements regarding the plane crash or the recent NTSB findings," Bloomquist’s family said. "They are focused on supporting one another and respectfully request privacy as they navigate this difficult period.

"We appreciate your understanding and ask that the media refrain from the further inquiries at this time."

Bloomquist rose to fame in the 1980s, but his career took off in the 1990s. He notably won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion in 2009, 2010 and 2016, and was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame as a member of its second class in 2002.

He had more than 600 victories in his career and had the most wins in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with 60.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.