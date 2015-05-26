Novak Djokovic wins 5th Key Biscayne title by beating Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-0

next Image 1 of 2

Novak Djokovic earned his fifth Key Biscayne title Sunday, beating Andy Murray for the seventh straight time and showing superior stamina in the heat to win the Miami Open final 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-0.

The top-ranked Djokovic became the first man to complete the Indian Wells-Key Biscayne spring sweep three times. He beat Murray in the semifinals at Indian Wells and also in the Australian Open final Feb. 1 for his eighth Grand Slam title.

Murray has lost 12 consecutive matches to his biggest rivals — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — since winning Wimbledon in 2013.

Djokovic's fresher legs at the end of the 2-hour, 47-minute match was especially impressive because Murray lives in Miami and is more accustomed to the South Florida heat.