Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update May 2, 2016

Novak Djokovic wins 5th Key Biscayne title by beating Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-0

By | Associated Press
  • 2b62fcc0-
    Image 1 of 2

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Andy Murray, of Great Britain, during the men's final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) (The Associated Press)

  • 23a898d1-
    Image 2 of 2

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Andy Murray, of Great Britain, during the men's final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) (The Associated Press)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Novak Djokovic earned his fifth Key Biscayne title Sunday, beating Andy Murray for the seventh straight time and showing superior stamina in the heat to win the Miami Open final 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-0.

The top-ranked Djokovic became the first man to complete the Indian Wells-Key Biscayne spring sweep three times. He beat Murray in the semifinals at Indian Wells and also in the Australian Open final Feb. 1 for his eighth Grand Slam title.

Murray has lost 12 consecutive matches to his biggest rivals — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — since winning Wimbledon in 2013.

Djokovic's fresher legs at the end of the 2-hour, 47-minute match was especially impressive because Murray lives in Miami and is more accustomed to the South Florida heat.