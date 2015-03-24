North Carolina A&T sets 12-game schedule

Greensboro, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - North Carolina A&T football will kick off the 2014 season in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge and host five opponents at home as part of a 12-game schedule announced on Wednesday.

A&T, which finished 7-4 last season, including 4-4 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, will meet Alabama A&M from the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the first time when making its debut in the 10th MEAC-SWAC Challenge on Aug. 31 in Orlando, Fla.

The Aggies will then host Coastal Carolina on Sept. 6, travel to Elon on Sept. 13 and host Chowan on Sept. 20.

Their four non-conference games lead up to their MEAC opener at Howard on Sept. 27.

"We're going to find out how good we are early," A&T coach Rod Broadway said. "Alabama A&M, Coastal Carolina and Elon are going to be a challenge for our young team, and, of course, the MEAC continues to get better each year. We will have our hands full."

A&T will sacrifice a home game to take on South Carolina at the Atlanta Football Classic on Oct. 4. Its three MEAC games at Aggie Stadium are against Hampton (Oct. 11), Florida A&M (Oct. 25, Homecoming) and Morgan State (Nov. 8).

The Aggies also will head to the road to face conference opponents Delaware State (Oct. 18), Savannah State (Nov. 15) and North Carolina Central (Nov. 22).

2014 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule

All Times ET

Sunday, Aug. 31, Alabama A&M at the MEAC-SWAC Challenge (Orlando, Fla.), TBA

Saturday, Sept. 6, Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13, at Elon, TBA

Saturday, Sept. 20, Chowan, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27, at Howard*, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 4, South Carolina State* at the Atlanta Football Classic (Atlanta), TBA

Saturday, Oct. 11, Hampton*, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18, at Delaware State*, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 25, Florida A&M* (Homecoming), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8, Morgan State*, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15, at Savannah State*, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 22, at North Carolina State*, TBA

* - MEAC game