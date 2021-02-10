North Carolina's Armando Bacot getting death threats over maskless celebration video, mom says

North Carolina men’s basketball players celebrated after beating their rival Duke over the weekend, but at least one student-athlete was allegedly getting death threats afterward.

A video on social media showed players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with other people celebrating Saturday’s win over the weekend with no one wearing masks. The video was first reported by The Daily Tar Heel.

Bacot’s mother, Christie Lomax, said in a statement posted on Twitter that her son was receiving threats.

"It brings me great concern that there have been threats toward my son, Armando Bacot's life, by individuals; one, who don't know him nor our family personally and two, did not know the whole story and truth," Lomax said.

"We are all dealing in a time that is extremely unfamiliar, making adjustments can be hard and not doing the things we love can make us sad. I understand. At no time is it OK to threaten someone, it's unnecessary and downright evil. Let's not forget to love ourselves so that we can pass on love to others. God loves us all, Prayers to All."

Tar Heels players apologized for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

"Our intention was to celebrate privately within our group," players and managers said in a joint statement. "Unfortunately, we allowed several friends who are not members of the team to join the gathering. We were inside and not wearing masks, which were mistakes."

They also apologized to coach Roy Williams and the coaching staff "for not stepping forward when he first addressed it with us on Sunday."

The ACC also postponed a game between North Carolina in Miami after the schools "mutually concluded the game could not move forward."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.