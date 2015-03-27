No. 18 Nebraska women roll past Temple 64-39 for 2nd win

Jordan Hooper scored 12 points, leading a balanced Nebraska offense, and the 18th-ranked Cornhuskers had no trouble with Temple on Sunday in a 64-39 win.

Hooper also grabbed 14 rebounds for Nebraska (2-0), which led 36-17 at the half. Lindsey Moore and Brandi Jeffery added 10 points for the Huskers.

Erica Covile led the Owls (1-1) with 10 points. Sally Kabengano had nine rebounds for Temple. The Owls shot 33 percent from the field and missed on all eight of their 3-point attempts.

Nebraska, coming off a season-opening win Friday over North Carolina A&T, shot only 32 percent from the field but did make seven 3-pointers and attempted 22 more shots than Temple.