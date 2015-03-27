No. 10 Miami women beat Va Tech 79-48

Stefanie Yderstrom scored 22 points to lead No. 10 Miami to a 79-48 win over Virginia Tech on Monday night.

The Hurricanes (17-1, 6-1 ACC) were never threatened after opening the game on a 15-1 run in the first 4:10. Shenise Johnson led Miami's early scoring surge with nine points.

Miami added an 11-0 spurt in the first half and increased its lead to 38-11. Maria Brown's basket with 4:51 remaining ended the run.

Johnson finished with 18 points and Shawnice Wilson scored 12 points for Miami, which won its 35th consecutive home game hours after returning to the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time since the week of Dec. 19.

Monet Tellier scored 18 points to lead the Hokies (6-14, 2-5).

Virginia Tech lost its fifth straight and third consecutive game against a top-25 team after losses against No. 5 Duke and No. 25 North Carolina last week.

The Hokies were held without a field goal for an 8:15 stretch until Aerial Wilson scored consecutive layups within an 18 second span that reduced Miami's lead to 40-18 with 59 seconds remaining.

Wilson's put-back basket with 27 seconds left gave Miami a 42-18 lead at halftime.

Jessica Capers' basket with 14:11 remaining in the second half gave the Hurricanes their first 30-point lead at 55-25.

Miami played its first game without junior forward and third-leading scorer Morgan Stroman, who is out for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon. Stroman, who averages 12 points a game, was injured in Miami's win at Virginia Jan. 19 and will undergo surgery on Thursday.