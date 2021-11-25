Nick Saban tries to tamp down 'self-absorbed' fans' high expectations

Nick Saban had a very blunt response to a fan question during his radio show on Wednesday and took to task the expectation that Alabama is supposed to blow out every team it plays.

The fan asked why the Crimson Tide weren’t blowing teams out with high expectations, citing the recent 42-35 victory over Arkansas. Bryce Young set a school record in that game with 559 passing yards along with five touchdowns.

Saban wasn’t sure why a win and being in the top four of the College Football Playoff ranking wasn’t good enough for fans at this point in the season.

"When I came here everybody was happy to win a game. Now we’re not happy to win a game anymore. We’re not happy to win a game at all. We think we should win games by whatever, and I don’t think that’s fair to the players either. Because our players work their butt off to be the best they can be. And to get criticized for what they work hard for to do so that you can be entertained, so you can enjoy and have pride and passion for what they accomplish and what they do," Saban said.

"And they’re not perfect. They’re just college students. They go to school every day, they have to study, they have to run extra after practice when they miss study hall."

Saban added fans should have some type of gratitude and know that nobody wants to win more than his players.

"So for all you self-absorbed folks out there that can’t look past your own self to appreciate what other people are doing," he said.

Saban took over the Alabama job for Mike Shula after the 2006 season. Since then, the Crimson Tide have been one of the most dominant college football teams in the sport’s history.

He’s helped Alabama to six national championships since taken over and is in position to possible lead them to a seventh this season.