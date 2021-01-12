Nick Saban sets record for most college football national championships after Alabama's win over Ohio State

Nick Saban surpassed Paul "Bear" Bryant for most college football national championships by a coach in the Associated Press poll era with Alabama’s victory over Ohio State on Monday night.

Saban won his seventh national championship overall and his sixth with Alabama. He won his first title with LSU during the 2003 season.

Alabama defeated 52-24 in Monday night’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mac Jones had five touchdown passes and Devonta Smith had three touchdowns in the first half before he left in the third quarter with a hand injury. Najee Harris also had three touchdowns.

It’s the Crimson Tide’s third national championship in the College Football era.

Alabama won its first national title during the College Football Playoff era during the 2015 season, beating Clemson, 45-40. The team defeated Georgia in the only overtime game in the final, 26-23. It's their 18th title in school history.

The victory makes it 14 consecutive wins for Alabama. The Crimson Tide haven’t lost since Nov. 30, 2019, in the SEC Championship game.

Saban has been at Alabama for 14 years and is 170-23 overall with the large trophy case.

Passing Bryant was no easy feat.

Bryant was Alabama’s head coach for 25 years. He took over the team in 1958 and left the school after the 1982 season. Bryant was 232-46-9 during his illustrious career.