Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

NHL winger Garnet Hathaway snares foul ball at Red Sox game

Hathaway is set to be a free agent after playing for the Bruins and Capitals

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Garnet Hathaway is staying sharp and keeping his eye on the ball as he gears up for free agency over the summer, and he made that clear at a Boston Red Sox game on Sunday night.

Hathaway, a winger who played for the Washington Capitals before being traded to the Boston Bruins in the middle of the 2022-23 season, was at Fenway Park when the Red Sox took on the St. Louis Cardinals. He was settled in his seat at the luxury box level and saw a foul ball coming his way off the bat of Justin Turner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garnet Hathaway vs Panthers

Garnet Hathaway, #21 of the Boston Bruins, circles behind the Florida Panthers net in Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena on April 28, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Hathaway made a barehanded catch of the foul ball.

"You never think it’s going to happen and then it happens," he told The Associated Press. "I’ve been here for a few hours already. It’s my son’s birthday. We got to bring him around the stadium. It was amazing."

He said he was warned about the possibility of foul balls flying toward him just before Turner popped one at him.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS CLINCH BERTH INTO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL WITH WIN OVER OILERS

Garnet Hathaway in Game 4

Garnet Hathaway, #21 of the Boston Bruins, skates prior to the game against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena on April 23, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

"One of the concession guys said: ‘Heads up. If it’s a righty batter, they come quick, they come often. Pay attention,’" Hathaway said. "I had just sat down and my wife took the kids home. The next thing you know it’s already happening. It was nice to get a heads up."

Hathaway said he caught a foul ball at Yankee Stadium previously when the Red Sox were in town. This one will be given to his son, who just turned 2 years old.

The Maine native had four goals and two assists in 25 games for the Bruins.

Garnet Hathaway vs the Canadiens

Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway, #21, during the Boston Bruins versus the Montreal Canadiens game on April 13, 2023, at Bell Centre in Montreal. (David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL but were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers. The team had an NHL record 135 points and 65 wins during the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.