NFL Week 4 scores: Which teams got into the win column?

The 2025 NFL season is nearly a quarter finished as most of the Week 4 games were played by Sunday night.
It was a rollercoaster type of week.
The Pittsburgh Steelers came out victorious in Ireland, but quarterback Skylar Thompson was reportedly roughed up and robbed two days before their game against the Minnesota Vikings kicked off. The New York Giants won their first game of the season with Jaxson Dart as the starter, but Malik Nabers suffered a significant leg injury.
The Kansas City Chiefs showed the NFL that they’re not going away, but things may have been a little bit more difficult if the Baltimore Ravens were healthier.
The ebbs and flows of the games will be the big storyline coming out of Week 4. Read below for the rest of the scores.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
- Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 20
Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
- Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Minnesota Vikings 21
- Atlanta Falcons 34, Washington Commanders 27
- Buffalo Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 19
- Detroit Lions 34, Cleveland Browns 10
- New England Patriots 42, Carolina Panthers 13
- New York Giants 21, Los Angeles Chargers 18
JAGUARS PLAYERS SEPARATE COACH LIAM COEN FROM 49ERS ASSISTANT ROBERT SALEH AFTER GAME
- Philadelphia Eagles 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25
- Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 0
- Los Angeles Rams 27, Indianapolis 20
- Jacksonville Jaguars 26, San Francisco 49ers 21
- Kansas City Chiefs 37, Baltimore Ravens 20
- Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24
- Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Monday, Sept. 29, 2025
- New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.