NFL

NFL Week 4 scores: Which teams got into the win column?

Patrick Mahomes and Jaxson Dart put together crucial wins for their teams

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs ranked among NFL's best front offices | The Herd

Colin Cowherd reacts to The Athletic's NFL front office rankings, with the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on top.

The 2025 NFL season is nearly a quarter finished as most of the Week 4 games were played by Sunday night.

It was a rollercoaster type of week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out victorious in Ireland, but quarterback Skylar Thompson was reportedly roughed up and robbed two days before their game against the Minnesota Vikings kicked off. The New York Giants won their first game of the season with Jaxson Dart as the starter, but Malik Nabers suffered a significant leg injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs showed the NFL that they’re not going away, but things may have been a little bit more difficult if the Baltimore Ravens were healthier.

The ebbs and flows of the games will be the big storyline coming out of Week 4. Read below for the rest of the scores.

Chiefs players celebrate

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, right, celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

  • Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 20

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

  • Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Minnesota Vikings 21
  • Atlanta Falcons 34, Washington Commanders 27
  • Buffalo Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 19
  • Detroit Lions 34, Cleveland Browns 10
  • New England Patriots 42, Carolina Panthers 13
  • New York Giants 21, Los Angeles Chargers 18
Jaxson Dart smiles

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) greets players on the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

  • Philadelphia Eagles 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25
  • Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 0
  • Los Angeles Rams 27, Indianapolis 20
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 26, San Francisco 49ers 21
  • Kansas City Chiefs 37, Baltimore Ravens 20
  • Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24
  • Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons lines up on the edge

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons lines up against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

  • New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

