NFL Week 4 scores: Which teams got into the win column?

The 2025 NFL season is nearly a quarter finished as most of the Week 4 games were played by Sunday night.

It was a rollercoaster type of week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out victorious in Ireland, but quarterback Skylar Thompson was reportedly roughed up and robbed two days before their game against the Minnesota Vikings kicked off. The New York Giants won their first game of the season with Jaxson Dart as the starter, but Malik Nabers suffered a significant leg injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs showed the NFL that they’re not going away, but things may have been a little bit more difficult if the Baltimore Ravens were healthier.

The ebbs and flows of the games will be the big storyline coming out of Week 4. Read below for the rest of the scores.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 20

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Minnesota Vikings 21

Atlanta Falcons 34, Washington Commanders 27

Buffalo Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 19

Detroit Lions 34, Cleveland Browns 10

New England Patriots 42, Carolina Panthers 13

New York Giants 21, Los Angeles Chargers 18

Philadelphia Eagles 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25

Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 0

Los Angeles Rams 27, Indianapolis 20

Jacksonville Jaguars 26, San Francisco 49ers 21

Kansas City Chiefs 37, Baltimore Ravens 20

Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos