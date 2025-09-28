Jaguars players separate coach Liam Coen from 49ers assistant Robert Saleh after game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh had some words for each other after their Week 4 matchup on Sunday.

The FOX broadcast caught Coen yelling at Saleh as he was being guided away from the San Francisco assistant after the Jaguars’ 26-21 victory.

It appeared the first-year head coach was getting the last word after Saleh’s comments about the team’s ability to recognize their opponents’ signals.

"They’ve got legally, a really advanced signal-stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said earlier in the week. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to just try to find any nugget they can.

"So, we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field. They’re almost elite in that regard."

Saleh said there was nothing "illegal" about the scheme.

Jacksonville forced San Francisco to turn the ball over four times. The team picked off Brock Purdy twice and caused Purdy to lose a fumble. Luke Farrell also lost a fumble.

The Jaguars scored 17 points in the second quarter and took a 17-6 lead into the showers.

Trevor Lawrence was 21-of-31 with 174 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Hunter Long. Travis Etienne Jr. had 124 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored on a 48-yard run.

Both teams are now 3-1 on the season.