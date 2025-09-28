Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars players separate coach Liam Coen from 49ers assistant Robert Saleh after game

Jaguars forced four turnovers in the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Which teams are meeting or exceeding expectations? 🤔 | FOX NFL Kickoff Video

Which teams are meeting or exceeding expectations? 🤔 | FOX NFL Kickoff

The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discussed which teams have met or exceeded expectations so far.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh had some words for each other after their Week 4 matchup on Sunday.

The FOX broadcast caught Coen yelling at Saleh as he was being guided away from the San Francisco assistant after the Jaguars’ 26-21 victory.

It appeared the first-year head coach was getting the last word after Saleh’s comments about the team’s ability to recognize their opponents’ signals.

Liam Coen on the sideline

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts toward an official near the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.  (AP Photo/Kelley L. Cox)

"They’ve got legally, a really advanced signal-stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said earlier in the week. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to just try to find any nugget they can. 

"So, we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field. They’re almost elite in that regard."

Saleh said there was nothing "illegal" about the scheme.

Robert Saleh talks to his player

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh talks with linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sept. 7, 2025. (Joe Nicholson/Imagn Images)

Jacksonville forced San Francisco to turn the ball over four times. The team picked off Brock Purdy twice and caused Purdy to lose a fumble. Luke Farrell also lost a fumble.

The Jaguars scored 17 points in the second quarter and took a 17-6 lead into the showers. 

Trevor Lawrence was 21-of-31 with 174 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Hunter Long. Travis Etienne Jr. had 124 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored on a 48-yard run.

Kyle Shanahan on the sideline

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, reacts next to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, middle, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Both teams are now 3-1 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

