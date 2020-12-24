NFL Week 16 playoff scenarios: Division titles on the horizon for some teams

There are two weeks left in the 2020 NFL regular season, and there are still playoff spots left to be decided.

Three AFC teams have already clinched spots: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs and Bills captured division titles, while the Steelers’ division title hopes appear to be dwindling.

Three NFC teams have also clinched playoff spots: the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. The Packers, so far, are the only team that has clinched a division title.

Here are the playoff scenarios in place this week.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Cardinals are now in the playoff hunt and a win could be fruitful. The team can clinch if they win and the Bears lose or tie or they tie and the Bears lose. It would be their first playoff appearance since 2015.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Browns could clinch their first playoff spot since 2002 this week. There are five different ways Cleveland could get into the playoffs. The Browns win and the Ravens lose or tie, the Browns win and the Dolphins lose or tie, the Browns win and the Colts lose, the Browns tie and the Ravens lose or the Browns tie and the Dolphins lose.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: Green Bay already has a division title wrapped up and could get a first-round bye this week. The Packers need a win and a Seahawks loss or tie or a tie, a Saints loss or tie, a Seahawks loss or tie or as long as the Saints and Seahawks don’t end in a tie.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Indianapolis plays Pittsburgh this week, which could cause a bunch of problems in the AFC playoff picture. The Colts are on the cusp of an AFC North title but need some help. A win and a Ravens loss or tie, a win and a Dolphins loss or tie, a tie and a Ravens loss, or a tie and a Dolphins loss would at least get them playing in January.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: The Chiefs are tops in the AFC but a first-round bye could come this week. Kansas City gets the first-round bye with a win or tie, or a Steelers loss or tie, or a Bills loss or tie or could clinch a "strength of victory tiebreaker over PIT or BUF AND clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club."

LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams will at least make the playoffs with a victory or tie against the Seahawks, a Bears loss or tie or a Cardinals win or tie.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: New Orleans has a divisional title in its sights. The Saints clinch the NFC South title with a win, or a Buccaneers loss or a Saints and Buccaneers tie.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Pittsburgh hopes to stop its skid this weekend. With a win, the team could win the AFC North. The team could also clinch if the Browns lose or they and the Browns tie.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: The Tom Brady-led Bucs can get into the playoff with a win or a tie over the Lions. Tampa Bay can also do it with a Bears loss or tie.

TENNESSEE TITANS: The Titans have a shot to win the AFC South this week. A win and a Colts loss would do that. The Titans at least get a playoff berth with a win or a Dolphins loss or Ravens loss or a tie and a Ravens tie.