NFL star Antonio Brown to be traded to Oakland Raiders: reports

The waiting is over regarding where star wide receiver Antonio Brown will play next season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a deal that will send Brown to the Oakland Raiders, according to reports.

Brown will be paid at least $30 million over three years, according to Pro Football Talk. The Steelers will receive two draft picks, an NFL Network report said.

The deal comes just days after talks between the Steelers and Buffalo Bills broke down, the Pro Football Talk report said.

On Saturday night, Brown posted images of himself in a Raiders uniform.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.