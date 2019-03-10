Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

NFL star Antonio Brown to be traded to Oakland Raiders: reports

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Dec. 2, 2018. (Associated Press)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Dec. 2, 2018. (Associated Press)

The waiting is over regarding where star wide receiver Antonio Brown will play next season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a deal that will send Brown to the Oakland Raiders, according to reports.

Brown will be paid at least $30 million over three years, according to Pro Football Talk. The Steelers will receive two draft picks, an NFL Network report said.

The deal comes just days after talks between the Steelers and Buffalo Bills broke down, the Pro Football Talk report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday night, Brown posted images of himself in a Raiders uniform.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.