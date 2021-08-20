NFL quarterback competitions to watch with 2021 season opener weeks away

The NFL preseason and training camps are in full swing, and there are some major quarterback competitions to watch heading into the 2021 regular season.

There are a handful of teams that are not set in stone when it comes to their quarterback situation.

Read below for the quarterback competitions to watch during the preseason.

Andy Dalton-Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears added two quarterbacks in the offseason – a veteran and a rookie. Andy Dalton was named "QB 1" before the team chose Justin Fields in this year’s draft. Dalton also declared 2021 his time going into the start of the season.

It appears likely that Dalton will be the Week 1 starter, but the question is for how long. Fields is clearly the future and getting the rookie regular-season reps is going to be crucial for Chicago going forward.

Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos didn’t strike to get Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. The only quarterback acquisition they made was to acquire Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers. Drew Lock initially represented the team’s future at the position but with inconsistent play, he’s not much of a lock anymore.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday it was "possible" a starter could be named after the second preseason game.

Jacob Eason-Sam Ehlinger

Carson Wentz being out to start the 2021 season put a bit of a damper on the Indianapolis Colts’ plans. The team will have to go with young, inexperienced quarterbacks to start the season. Frank Reich will have to choose between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger.

Eason had 3,132 passing yards in 13 games for Washington in 2019 and didn’t see any time in 2020. Ehlinger was selected in the sixth round by the Colts in the spring. He had 2,566 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes in 2020 for Texas.

Trevor Lawrence-Gardner Minshew II

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has not been exactly firm on naming a starter, though the majority of fans would say Trevor Lawrence should be the clear-cut starter to open the season. Gardner Minshew II stepped into the starting role in 2020 due to Nick Foles’ injury and had a solid year.

But Jacksonville drafted Lawrence with the top pick and he’s been hailed as the messiah for the NFL since his freshman season at Clemson. Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Thursday that everything was "status quo" in the quarterback competition.

Mac Jones-Cam Newton

Mac Jones and Cam Newton each had a solid preseason game on Thursday night. There isn’t a clear-cut winner in the New England Patriots’ competition as of yet. Newton has more familiarity with Bill Belichick’s offense and it could be prudent of him to let Jones wait and have the veteran take over, at least for the start of the season.

Taysom Hill-Jamies Winston

Who will be the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback in Week 1? Whoever it is will have giant shoes to fill as Drew Brees announced his retirement earlier this year. Taysom Hill started for Brees when the veteran was out during the 2020 season but Jameis Winston has more experience at the position.

Hill can be used in other different gadget plays on offense, which makes it seem as though Winston has the inside edge to the starting job.

Winston said earlier in the week he believes he and Hill are getting better in the midst of the competition.

"I think any time that you're you have a high-level competitor it's going to make you better naturally," Winston said.

Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have a big dilemma on their hands. Jimmy Garoppolo is on the hot seat as the starting quarterback with rookie Trey Lance waiting in the wings.

Garoppolo was once thought to be the Week 1 starter, but his practices haven’t been great. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he likes what he’s seen from both players.

"They’re competing their a-s off. They’re doing a good job," he said Thursday. "It’s not about one guy versus the other guy. It’s about how good can Trey be, how good can Jimmy be. I think both of them, when you go through camp, you go through games you go through practices — it’s up and down throughout the whole thing. So that’s why I don’t sit and [say] who’s ahead of the other, what’s going on after each practice. They both bring different elements to our team. Both of them, I believe, can play at a high level and I’m trying to see which one does that the best for us."

The 49ers’ QB situation is definitely worth keeping an eye on.