Stanley Cup Playoffs

NFL Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan chugs beer, daughter downs water at Stanley Cup playoff game

Predators lost to the Canucks in Game 4

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan chugged a beer and his daughter downed her water at a Nashville Predators playoff game on Sunday.

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and his daughter went viral on Sunday during the Nashville Predators’ playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Predators’ PA announcer at Bridgestone Arena introduced the three-time Pro Bowler to the crowd to immense cheers and applause. He then proceeded to chug his beer and pour it over his head.

Taylor Lewan pours beer on his head

Former Tennessee Titan Taylor Lewan pours beer over his head during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, April 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Lewan then turned to his daughter, who began to down her water cup. The arena popped.

Predators fans had a lot to cheer about early in Game 4, but fans did not go home happy. The Canucks were able to put together a dramatic comeback behind Brock Boeser’s first playoff hat trick and Elias Lindholm’s overtime winner.

Boeser scored twice in the final 2:49 to get Vancouver into overtime. J.T. Miller added three assists and the team’s third starting goalie, Arturs Slovs, made 27 saves.

Vancouver took a 3-1 lead back home with a chance to wrap it up on the road.

Arturs Silovs plays goalie

Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs makes a save during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

On Tuesday, the Predators stayed alive with a 2-1 win in Game 5. Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier scored goals for the Predators. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 19 saves in the win.

"All year they’ve kind of done it. Proud of them, the resiliency they showed. It was tough," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "It’s been a tough series to create a whole lot, they’re offensive guys. But they stuck with it, and the message was it might take forever to get it, but keep pounding on the door, and I thought they did a really good job just staying true to themselves."

The series returns to Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday for Game 6.

Predators players celebrate

Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette, back left, talks to players during a stoppage in play during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Lewan and his daughter will have at least one more chance to down their drinks in front of a packed house.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.