NFL power rankings: Bills, Chiefs among the top teams in league through Week 1
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs lead the first edition of the NFL power rankings for 2022
The first week of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and there is plenty to yell about.
The Buffalo Bills looked dominant against the defending Super Bowl champions, while Lamar Jackson appeared to have increased his value in a big win over the New York Jets.
In between, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense held strong against the Dallas Cowboys. The Minnesota Vikings looked like a high-powered offense against their division rivals and the Kansas City Chiefs looked fairly normal even without Tyreek Hill.
Read below for the first edition of the NFL power rankings through Week 1 of the season.
1). Buffalo Bills (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 31-10 win over Rams
Week 2 matchup: Monday vs. Titans
The Bills looked like Super Bowl favorites in their Thursday night win over the Rams. Josh Allen had four total touchdowns. Allen threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and rushed for another score.
2). Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 44-21 win over Cardinals
Week 2 matchup: Thursday vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes had five touchdown passes and did not look like he missed Tyreek Hill that much in the blowout victory over the Cardinals.
3). Minnesota Vikings (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 23-7 win over Packers
Week 2 matchup: Monday @ Eagles
Justin Jefferson had a breakout game against the Packers. He had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He put the entire league on notice and Minnesota could be one of the better teams in the league.
4). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 19-3 win over Cowboys
Week 2 matchup: Sunday @ Saints
Tampa Bay proved if the offense fails, the defense can hold its own. The offense managed to only get one touchdown, but only needed one. Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards on 21 carries.
5). Baltimore Ravens (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 24-9 win over Jets
Week 2 matchup: Sunday vs. Dolphins
Lamar Jackson proved just how valuable he can be in a win over the Jets. While in a contract dispute, Jackson was 17-for-30 for 213 yards and three touchdown passes.
6). Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 24-19 win over Raiders
Week 2 matchup: Thursday @ Chiefs
The Chargers thwarted a Raiders comeback attempt to hold them off for the win. Justin Herbert had three touchdown passes but losing Keenan Allen may prove to be detrimental in the long run.
7). Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 20-19 win over Bengals
Week 2 matchup: Sunday vs. Patriots
The Steelers allowed the Bengals to force overtime, but Chris Boswell was eventually able to come through for the win. T.J. Watt was injured in the win, as was Najee Harris. Mitchell Trubisky was 21-for-38 with 194 yards and a touchdown.
8). Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 38-35 win over Lions
Week 2 matchup: Monday vs. Vikings
The new-look Eagles offense had four rushing touchdowns in the win over the Lions. Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott were all in the scoring column. A.J. Brown had 10 catches for 155 yards.
9). New Orleans Saints (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 27-26 win over Falcons
Week 2 matchup: Sunday vs. Buccaneers
The Saints needed Will Lutz to win the game for them in the end, but it was Michael Thomas’ reemergence that was more interested. He had five catches for 57 yards, including two touchdowns.
10). Washington Commanders (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Week 1 result: 28-22 win over Jaguars
Week 2 matchup: Sunday @ Lions
Carson Wentz battled the Jaguars and turned out victorious. He was 27-for-42 with four touchdown passes, helping the Commanders to get off on the right foot.
11). Miami Dolphins (1-0)
12). New York Giants (1-0)
13). Cleveland Browns (1-0)
14). Seattle Seahawks (1-0)
15). Chicago Bears (1-0)
16). Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1)
17). Green Bay Packers (0-1)
18). Los Angeles Rams (0-1)
19). Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)
20). Tennessee Titans (0-1)
21). Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)
22). Detroit Lions (0-1)
23). Houston Texans (0-0-1)
24). Atlanta Falcons (0-1)
25). Denver Broncos (0-1)
26). Carolina Panthers (0-1)
27). Arizona Cardinals (0-1)
28). Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
29). Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
30). New England Patriots (0-1)
31). San Francisco 49ers (0-1)
32). New York Jets (0-1)