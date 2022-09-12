NFL power rankings: Bills, Chiefs among the top teams in league through Week 1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and there is plenty to yell about.

The Buffalo Bills looked dominant against the defending Super Bowl champions, while Lamar Jackson appeared to have increased his value in a big win over the New York Jets.

In between, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense held strong against the Dallas Cowboys. The Minnesota Vikings looked like a high-powered offense against their division rivals and the Kansas City Chiefs looked fairly normal even without Tyreek Hill.

Read below for the first edition of the NFL power rankings through Week 1 of the season.

--

1). Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Week 1 result: 31-10 win over Rams

Week 2 matchup: Monday vs. Titans

The Bills looked like Super Bowl favorites in their Thursday night win over the Rams. Josh Allen had four total touchdowns. Allen threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and rushed for another score.

2). Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Week 1 result: 44-21 win over Cardinals

Week 2 matchup: Thursday vs. Chargers

Patrick Mahomes had five touchdown passes and did not look like he missed Tyreek Hill that much in the blowout victory over the Cardinals.

3). Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Week 1 result: 23-7 win over Packers

Week 2 matchup: Monday @ Eagles

Justin Jefferson had a breakout game against the Packers. He had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He put the entire league on notice and Minnesota could be one of the better teams in the league.

4). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Week 1 result: 19-3 win over Cowboys

Week 2 matchup: Sunday @ Saints

Tampa Bay proved if the offense fails, the defense can hold its own. The offense managed to only get one touchdown, but only needed one. Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards on 21 carries.

5). Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Week 1 result: 24-9 win over Jets

Week 2 matchup: Sunday vs. Dolphins

Lamar Jackson proved just how valuable he can be in a win over the Jets. While in a contract dispute, Jackson was 17-for-30 for 213 yards and three touchdown passes.

6). Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

Week 1 result: 24-19 win over Raiders

Week 2 matchup: Thursday @ Chiefs

The Chargers thwarted a Raiders comeback attempt to hold them off for the win. Justin Herbert had three touchdown passes but losing Keenan Allen may prove to be detrimental in the long run.

7). Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Week 1 result: 20-19 win over Bengals

Week 2 matchup: Sunday vs. Patriots

The Steelers allowed the Bengals to force overtime, but Chris Boswell was eventually able to come through for the win. T.J. Watt was injured in the win, as was Najee Harris. Mitchell Trubisky was 21-for-38 with 194 yards and a touchdown.

8). Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Week 1 result: 38-35 win over Lions

Week 2 matchup: Monday vs. Vikings

The new-look Eagles offense had four rushing touchdowns in the win over the Lions. Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott were all in the scoring column. A.J. Brown had 10 catches for 155 yards.

9). New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Week 1 result: 27-26 win over Falcons

Week 2 matchup: Sunday vs. Buccaneers

The Saints needed Will Lutz to win the game for them in the end, but it was Michael Thomas’ reemergence that was more interested. He had five catches for 57 yards, including two touchdowns.

10). Washington Commanders (1-0)

Week 1 result: 28-22 win over Jaguars

Week 2 matchup: Sunday @ Lions

Carson Wentz battled the Jaguars and turned out victorious. He was 27-for-42 with four touchdown passes, helping the Commanders to get off on the right foot.

--

11). Miami Dolphins (1-0)

12). New York Giants (1-0)

13). Cleveland Browns (1-0)

14). Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

15). Chicago Bears (1-0)

16). Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1)

17). Green Bay Packers (0-1)

18). Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

19). Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

20). Tennessee Titans (0-1)

21). Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)

22). Detroit Lions (0-1)

23). Houston Texans (0-0-1)

24). Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

25). Denver Broncos (0-1)

26). Carolina Panthers (0-1)

27). Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

28). Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

29). Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

30). New England Patriots (0-1)

31). San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

32). New York Jets (0-1)