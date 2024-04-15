NFL mock draft: Nick Wright has Bears pair Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a week away.

As teams prepare to make their picks, Nick Wright of "First Things First" released his third mock draft on Monday.

Here's Wright's latest mock draft, with updated odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings | Top 10 QB prospects | Top 10 RB prospects | Top 10 WR prospects | Top 10 TE prospects | Top 10 OT prospects | Top 10 IOL prospects | Top 10 Edge prospects | Top 10 DT prospects | Joel Klatt's mock draft

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers ) — QB Caleb Williams , USC

Odds to be selected No. 1: -10000

2. Washington Commanders — QB Jayden Daniels , LSU

Odds to be selected No. 2: -210

3. New England Patriots — QB J.J. McCarthy , Michigan

Odds to be selected No. 3: +250

4. New York Giants (trade with Cardinals)— QB Drake Maye , UNC

Odds to be selected No. 4: +750

*Giants receive: No. 4 pick

*Cardinals receive: No. 6 and the Giants' 2025 first-round pick

5. Chicago Bears (trade with Chargers) —WR Marvin Harrison Jr. , Ohio State

Odds to be selected No. 5: +300

*Bears receive: No. 5 pick

*Chargers receive: No. 9 and the Panthers' 2025 second-round pick

6. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Giants)— WR Malik Nabers , LSU

Odds to be selected No. 6: +170

7. Tennessee Titans — OT Joe Alt , Notre Dame

Odds to be selected No. 7: -115

8. Atlanta Falcons — Edge rusher Dallas Turner , Alabama

Odds to be selected No. 8: +340

9. Los Angeles Chargers — WR Rome Odunze , Washington

Odds to be selected No. 9: +210

10. New York Jets — TE Brock Bowers , Georgia

Odds to be selected No. 10: +250

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

11. Minnesota Vikings — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Odds to be first CB selected: -180

12. Denver Broncos — Edge rusher Jared Verse , Florida State

Odds to be the first defensive player selected: +400

13. Las Vegas Raiders — CB Terrion Arnold , Alabama

Odds to be first CB selected: +150

14. New Orleans Saints — OT JC Latham , Alabama

Odds to be first OL selected: +1600

15. Indianapolis Colts — CB Cooper Dejean , Iowa

Colts' odds to select a CB: +125

16. Seattle Seahawks — OL Troy Fautanu , Washington

Seahawks' odds to select an OL: -160

17. Jacksonville Jaguars — WR Brian Thomas Jr. , LSU

Jaguars' odds to select a WR: +360

18. Cincinnati Bengals —DT Jer'Zhan Newton , Illinois

Bengals' odds to select a DL: +430

19. Los Angeles Rams — OT Taliese Fuaga , Oregon State

Odds to be first OL selected: +650

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — OT Olu Fashanu , Penn State

Odds to be first OL selected: +900

21. Miami Dolphins — DT Byron Murphy , Texas

Dolphins' odds to select a DL: +210

22. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Eagles' odds to select a CB: +180

23. Minnesota Vikings — Edge rusher, Laiatu Latu , UCLA

Odds to be the first defensive player selected: +350

24. Dallas Cowboys — OT Graham Barton , Duke

Cowboys' odds to select an OL: -175

25. Green Bay Packers — OT Amarius Mims , Georgia

Packers' odds to select an OL: -125

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ED Chop Robinson, Penn State

Packers' odds to select a DL/ Edge: +185

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) — CB Kool-Aid McKinstry , Alabama

McKinstry's odds to be selected by the Cardinals: +7500

28. Buffalo Bills — WR Adonai Mitchell , Texas

Bills' odds to select a WR: -240

29. Detroit Lions — ED Chris Braswell, Alabama

Lions' odds to select a DL/ Edge: +340

30. Baltimore Ravens — OT Tyler Guyton , Oklahoma

Ravens' odds to select an OL: -195

31. San Francisco 49ers — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson , Oregon

49ers' odds to select an OL: -110

32. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Chiefs' odds to select an WR: -125

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.