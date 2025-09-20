NFL looks to 'officiate it tight' as Chiefs game review video renews 'tush push' scrutiny: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Debates over the Philadelphia Eagles signature short yardage "tush push," which is also colloquially referred to as the "Brotherly Shove," were reignited after a Week 2 game in Kansas City.

The NFL sent a video to every team’s head coaches and general managers this week. The video spotlighted pre-snap violations. The Washington Post was the first to report on the details of what the tape depicted.

According to the report, it was determined that one of the Eagles "tush push" attempts during last Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs should have been flagged.

The training tapes are not new. The weekly videos effectively serve as a tool for analyzing the most recent slate of NFL games.

The play that is under scrutiny from last week’s game at Arrowhead Stadium happened on a third down in the fourth quarter. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ultimately converted on the third-and-1 play with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

Fans and others who watched the Eagles' latest meeting with the Chiefs argued the Eagles’ offensive guards moved before Philly’s center did. Those accusations were exacerbated by the suggestion that Eagles center Cameron Jurgens initially lined up in the neutral zone, which would incur an offside penalty.

NFL vice president of officiating training and development Ramon George acknowledged at least one Eagles lineman committed a pre-snap motion violation. Game officials did not penalize the Eagles on the play.

"Anytime we have this situation we’re in short yardage, we know we want to make sure that we officiate these plays — the offensive team has to be perfect in every aspect," George noted in the video, according to the Post.

"We want to officiate it tight. We want to be black and white and be as tight as we can be when we get into this situation where teams are in the bunch position and we have to officiate them being onsides, movement early.

"Prior to the snap, looks like we have movement by the right guard. We also have movement coming across from the defensive side. This is a very hard play to officiate. I get it."

FOX Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino expressed frustration over the state of the "tush push," and said he was "done" with the play due to the level of difficulty associated with being able to officiate it consistently.

Last year, the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the "tush push." The play ultimately survived for at least the 2025 season after NFL owners fell short of the required 24-vote threshold to outlaw it.

ESPN reported that the "tush push" was utilized in just 0.28% of total plays during the 2024 season.

