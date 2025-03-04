Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

NFL lineman Ben Cleveland files for divorce from wife weeks after DUI arrest

Cleveland was arrested in Georgia last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Ben Cleveland, an NFL offensive lineman who is set to hit free agency after playing for the Baltimore Ravens, filed for divorce from his wife, Kaitlyn Terrell Cleveland, according to court records in Georgia.

The NFL player filed for divorce in Baldwin County on Friday – more than two weeks after he was arrested on a DUI charge. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.178, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Ben Cleveland vs Titans

Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland, #66, walks the sidelines during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Aug. 11, 2022. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ben Cleveland said in the documents he was filing for divorce from his wife due to "adultery," TMZ Sports reported. There were no new filings since last week.

The two were married in July 2022 and separated in late December 2024, according to TMZ.

Ben Cleveland sideline

Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland, #66, looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

The Ravens selected Cleveland in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia. He was a First-Team All-SEC selection with the Bulldogs and played 54 games for the Ravens.

He is set to hit free agency once the new league year begins next year.

Baltimore has been one of the best teams in the AFC since Lamar Jackson came into his own. Last year, the Ravens added running back Derrick Henry to the mix.

Ben Cleveland vs Washington

Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland, #66, leaves the field after the Ravens' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Aug. 28, 2021. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens were 12-5 but failed to reach the Super Bowl again following a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. The team was first in yards gained and third in points scored.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.