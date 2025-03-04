NFL lineman Ben Cleveland files for divorce from wife weeks after DUI arrest

Ben Cleveland, an NFL offensive lineman who is set to hit free agency after playing for the Baltimore Ravens, filed for divorce from his wife, Kaitlyn Terrell Cleveland, according to court records in Georgia.

The NFL player filed for divorce in Baldwin County on Friday – more than two weeks after he was arrested on a DUI charge. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.178, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Ben Cleveland said in the documents he was filing for divorce from his wife due to "adultery," TMZ Sports reported. There were no new filings since last week.

The two were married in July 2022 and separated in late December 2024, according to TMZ.

The Ravens selected Cleveland in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia. He was a First-Team All-SEC selection with the Bulldogs and played 54 games for the Ravens.

He is set to hit free agency once the new league year begins next year.

Baltimore has been one of the best teams in the AFC since Lamar Jackson came into his own. Last year, the Ravens added running back Derrick Henry to the mix.

The Ravens were 12-5 but failed to reach the Super Bowl again following a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. The team was first in yards gained and third in points scored.