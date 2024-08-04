NFL legend Steve McMichael in hospital bed as he's inducted into Hall of Fame in heartbreaking ceremony

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, and he made an appearance on the video board during the ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

McMichael, dressed in his bronze Hall of Fame jacket, was in a hospital bed surrounded by loved ones. He couldn’t make it to the festivities as the battle with ALS had left him bedridden.

"You are on a team that you can never be cut from and never be released from. When you die, you’ll always be on this team. Welcome home, Steve. You’re in football heaven forever," former Bears star Richard Dent said.

Misty McMichael was in tears as she turned her husband toward the bronze bust.

"That’s you, baby, forever," she said.

McMichael, lovingly known as "Mongo," was a standout defensive tackle with the Bears from 1981 to 1993. He played for the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers as well – bookends to his 15-year NFL career.

He had 847 total stacks and was a staple on the fearsome 1985 Bears defense. He played a Bears franchise record 191 consecutive games and was second in sacks with 92.5 while with Chicago.

"I want to thank the Chicago Bears and the fans, the best city to play football in," Kathy McMichael said in a speech she worked on with her brother before he lost the ability to move and speak. "I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down. I played with the greatest players and the greatest defense to this day."

McMichael also performed in World Championship Wrestling and was a United States champion.

He announced he was diagnosed with AL in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.