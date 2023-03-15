Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

NFL expert Trey Wingo is sure Aaron Rodgers will be with Jets in 2023, may take another week

Rodgers could make an announcement Wednesday on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Trey Wingo, a former ESPN broadcaster who serves as Caesars Sportsbook’s chief trends officer, was the first to report Monday that an Aaron Rodgers trade between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets was "done." However, nobody else corroborated the report as of early Wednesday.

As Rodgers gets set to appear on "The Pat McAfee Show," Wingo doubled down on his report late Tuesday but said for everything to be ironed out may take another week.

Trey Wingo, left, talks on the sideline before the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Trey Wingo, left, talks on the sideline before the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"The tweet that I put out there is going to happen," he said in an interview with The 33rd Team. "It’s just a matter of when. And when I say it may drag into next week, you need to be prepared for that because it may go into next week."

Despite reports of Rodgers having a "wish-list" of players for the Jets to "target and acquire," Wingo said the hold-up is not with the star quarterback. He added that part of the issue may be the final farewell from the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 27, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 27, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"From the Packers’ side, how do we want to thank him for all these years? They want to do it right and all this kind of stuff and I’m sure the Jets want to make sure to get it right," Wingo said.

"So when the narrative is disrupted or the timeline of their narrative is disrupted, much in the same way it was for Tom Brady’s pseudo retirement last year, when Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter broke the news that Tom was walking away, suddenly people are [like] ‘oh holy hell, let’s move things. We got to do some stuff.’ That might be part of it.

"You might have to wait a little bit longer, but play the long game," Wingo said. "Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback of the New York Jets in 2023."

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Jets reportedly agreed to a deal with one Rodgers ally on Tuesday. Reports indicated the team was expected to sign wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.