NFL exec says Seahawks 'best option' for Baker Mayfield

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, there hasn’t been much of a trade market for Baker Mayfield.

One league executive for an NFC team told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo he views Mayfield as the "best option" for the Seattle Seahawks.

"There’s no doubt that Baker Mayfield is Seattle’s best option," the source said. "He’s only 26 years old. Is he a headstrong guy? Is he a prideful guy? Absolutely, bigger than life, and that’s alright. Pete Carroll can corral that in. That’s what he’s good at."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lombardo reports the same executive believes Mayfield has the potential to be named Comeback Player of the Year next season.

While that would require the former first overall pick landing with a team that gives him an opportunity to start, Seattle is just one of the few teams with that opportunity. Seattle did acquire Drew Lock as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, though.

Before Watson agreed to terms with the Browns, Mayfield took to social media to share where his "head and heart" were at. He requested a trade two days later.

While the Browns first said that they were not going to grant Mayfield a trade, SI.com reports the team is likely to see the worth look similar to the Carson Wentz trade where Philadelphia received a conditional round pick from Indianapolis.

BROWNS' KEVIN STEFANSKI HOPES FOR 'CLOSURE IN BAKER MAYFIELD SITUATION

General manager Andrew Berry also suggested the Browns can afford to wait on any Mayfield trade talks for now.

As OutKick’s Sam Amico reported, the QB is still under contract for next season and Watson may be suspended by the NFL after more than 20 women accused him of sexual assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.