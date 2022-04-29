NFL Draft 2022: Titans take Malik Willis as fans wonder what was taking so long

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malik Willis was set to go as high as No. 2 overall in some NFL Draft mock drafts but by the middle of the second day, the Liberty star is still without a team.

Willis proved in college he can throw the ball and run with the ball if needed. He had 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes in his final year with the Flames. He also ran the ball for 878 yards on 197 carries and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Finally, with the No. 86 pick, the Tennessee Titans selected Willis. The Titans acquired the pick from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ryan Tannehill's age could be a factor. Tannehill will be 34 when the 2022 season begins. He had 3,734 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes in 2021. He's only been a Pro Bowler once.

He was moving up some mock drafts as the event got closer but has yet to find a new home even with teams who need a quarterback not taking a chance on him on the second day. The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati in the third round before Willis was taken.

NFL fans and players on Twitter wondered what was took so long.

Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board when he went to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ex-NFL coach June Jones told Fox News Digital earlier in the week he saw Willis as a "project."

"The guy that everybody is talking about, Malik Willis, I think is a project and I would be hard-pressed if I was somebody who is not real secure in my job to take him because he’s gonna be forced into playing. I think he’s a project," Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added he still thought Willis gets taken in the first round.