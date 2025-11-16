NFL disciplines Lions' Amon-Ra St Brown for role in altercation with Commanders player

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amon-Ra St. Brown's wallet will soon be slightly lighter.

The NFL ordered the Detroit Lions wide receiver to pay a $12,172 fine for his role in a Week 10 in-game altercation, according to NFL Network. St. Brown appeared to hit Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne's facemask last week.

Despite his insistence that St. Brown was the antagonist in the situation, Payne was ejected from the game.

The Commanders ultimately suffered a 44-22 loss to the Lions.

Referees did not throw a flag against St. Brown on the play. It was unclear if officials saw the receiver's initial actions. However, Payne's punch was seen, prompting his ejection.

Payne was not in uniform Sunday as he served a one-game suspension during Washington's 16-13 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first-ever game in Madrid.

St. Brown made more headlines during last week's game at Northwest Stadium when he performed a celebratory touchdown dance. After hauling in a 9-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the first quarter, St. Brown broke out into a dance that served as a nod to President Donald Trump, who was attending the game.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a regular-season NFL game since Jimmy Carter in 1978.

St. Brown later addressed his actions and offered an apology to anyone who may have taken issue with his dance selection.

"If I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just, we're having fun," the Lions wideout said on the "St. Brown Podcast," which is co-hosted by his brother Equanimeous St. Brown. "If any president was at that game, if they had a dance, I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was."

St. Brown has 693 receiving yards and has hauled in eight touchdowns this season. The Philadelphia Eagles host the Lions on Sunday night.

