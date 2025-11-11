Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

NFL veteran takes swipe at Lions star Amon-Ra St Brown for doing Trump dance after TD

St Brown spoke afterward about getting the rare chance to play in front of a president

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis appeared to take a swipe at Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown for performing President Donald Trump's dance moves during a touchdown celebration against the Washington Commanders.

Lewis, a nine-year veteran in the NFL who played eight years with the Dallas Cowboys, let his thoughts be known on social media before deleting at least one post.

Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates a TD

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Junfu Han/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"The truth comes to light," he wrote on Monday night before adding separately, "You do that in one of the blackest cities in America?"

Lewis, who is from Detroit and played college at Michigan, deleted the latter post as X users needled him for getting heated over a dance move.

He wrote on Tuesday, "I’m suppose to spread love."

Jourdan Lewis runs onto the field

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis exits the tunnel before the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025. (Morgan Tencza/Imagn Images)

St. Brown and the Lions topped the Commanders 44-22 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The All-Pro receiver performed the celebration in the first quarter before the president arrived at the stadium.

Trump was there to take part in the NFL "Salute to Service" festivities. He read the names of those who recently enlisted in the military.

St. Brown explained why he did the celebration after the game.

"I heard Trump was going to be at the game," Brown explained. "I don’t know how many times the president is going to be at the game, so just decided to, you know, have some fun and do his dance."

Trump greets fans

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth watches President Donald Trump shake the hand of a young fan as he attends the game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 9, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (John McDonnell/Getty Images)

A sitting U.S. president attending a regular-season NFL game is rare. The last president to attend a game while in office was President Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump was at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and went to a Pittsburgh Steelers game last year while on the campaign trail.

