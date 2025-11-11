NFL veteran takes swipe at Lions star Amon-Ra St Brown for doing Trump dance after TD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis appeared to take a swipe at Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown for performing President Donald Trump's dance moves during a touchdown celebration against the Washington Commanders.

Lewis, a nine-year veteran in the NFL who played eight years with the Dallas Cowboys, let his thoughts be known on social media before deleting at least one post.

"The truth comes to light," he wrote on Monday night before adding separately, "You do that in one of the blackest cities in America?"

Lewis, who is from Detroit and played college at Michigan, deleted the latter post as X users needled him for getting heated over a dance move.

He wrote on Tuesday, "I’m suppose to spread love."

St. Brown and the Lions topped the Commanders 44-22 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The All-Pro receiver performed the celebration in the first quarter before the president arrived at the stadium.

Trump was there to take part in the NFL "Salute to Service" festivities. He read the names of those who recently enlisted in the military.

St. Brown explained why he did the celebration after the game.

"I heard Trump was going to be at the game," Brown explained. "I don’t know how many times the president is going to be at the game, so just decided to, you know, have some fun and do his dance."

A sitting U.S. president attending a regular-season NFL game is rare. The last president to attend a game while in office was President Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump was at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and went to a Pittsburgh Steelers game last year while on the campaign trail.