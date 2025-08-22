NFL boosts security at league offices following deadly shooting at New York headquarters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL has increased security at its offices after a lone gunman opened fire at the league's headquarters in New York City last month, killing four people and injuring one league employee.

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller confirmed the new security measures to OutKick, adding that the league is "working with the building and tenants within the building on building security."

"We're very lucky that our security chief, Cathy Lanier, the former police chief in Washington, D.C., has tremendous experience in this space and that we have terrific partners in the building as we look for ways to make it even more secure than it was before."

Four people were killed, and a fifth was wounded inside the 345 Park Avenue building on July 28 when investigators say Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, opened fire while trying to get to the NFL offices. The building also houses the headquarters of Blackstone.

One NFL employee was reportedly shot in the lobby during the attack. He attempted to contact co-workers to warn them of the active shooter before calling 911.

"The NFL is deeply grateful for the global outpouring of support following the tragic act of violence at the New York City building that houses our league office among other organizations," the league said in its first statement regarding the attack.

"We honor the four innocent lives lost, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose heroism will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the survivors as they begin the difficult journey of physical and emotional recovery."

Earlier this month, the NFL reportedly sent a memo to all 32 teams advising them to enhance security following the deadly shooting.

Among the recommendations was the proposal to have armed law enforcement or security officers at team and league buildings when players or staff are present. Another recommendation was weapons screenings at those locations.

"The Committee recognizes that these changes will affect day-to-day operations and require an investment of time, coordination, and resources," the memo said, according to ESPN. "However, there is no higher priority than the safety and the sense of security of our players, coaches, staff, and everyone who works in and around our facilities.

