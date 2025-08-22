Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL boosts security at league offices following deadly shooting at New York headquarters

The NFL previously sent a memo to teams advising them of enhanced security recommendations

Paulina Dedaj
The NFL has increased security at its offices after a lone gunman opened fire at the league's headquarters in New York City last month, killing four people and injuring one league employee. 

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller confirmed the new security measures to OutKick, adding that the league is "working with the building and tenants within the building on building security." 

Jeff Miller speaks at a press conference

FILE - NFL executive vice president of health and safety policy Jeff Miller during a press conference at the NFL Annual Meetings at the Biltmore Resort on March 28, 2017. (Mark J. Rebilas/ USA TODAY Sports)

"We're very lucky that our security chief, Cathy Lanier, the former police chief in Washington, D.C., has tremendous experience in this space and that we have terrific partners in the building as we look for ways to make it even more secure than it was before."

Four people were killed, and a fifth was wounded inside the 345 Park Avenue building on July 28 when investigators say Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, opened fire while trying to get to the NFL offices. The building also houses the headquarters of Blackstone. 

One NFL employee was reportedly shot in the lobby during the attack. He attempted to contact co-workers to warn them of the active shooter before calling 911. 

"The NFL is deeply grateful for the global outpouring of support following the tragic act of violence at the New York City building that houses our league office among other organizations," the league said in its first statement regarding the attack. 

NYPD officers respond to a mass shooting in Manhattan

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers respond to the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. An active shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.'s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing one police officer and injuring several other people, according to a city official.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NFL ADVISES TEAMS TO ENHANCE SECURITY AFTER DEADLY MIDTOWN OFFICE SHOOTING: REPORT

"We honor the four innocent lives lost, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose heroism will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the survivors as they begin the difficult journey of physical and emotional recovery."

Earlier this month, the NFL reportedly sent a memo to all 32 teams advising them to enhance security following the deadly shooting. 

Among the recommendations was the proposal to have armed law enforcement or security officers at team and league buildings when players or staff are present. Another recommendation was weapons screenings at those locations.

Roger Goodell looks on

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attends an NFL International Series game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"The Committee recognizes that these changes will affect day-to-day operations and require an investment of time, coordination, and resources," the memo said, according to ESPN. "However, there is no higher priority than the safety and the sense of security of our players, coaches, staff, and everyone who works in and around our facilities.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

