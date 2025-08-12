New York police search for suspect accused of hitting 12-year-old girl with adult toy at WNBA game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of throwing an adult toy that struck a 12-year-old girl at a Liberty game in Brooklyn earlier this month.

NYPD Crime Stoppers posted a video on X on Friday showing the alleged suspect, who is wanted for assault following an incident at a WNBA game on Aug. 5.

According to the post, the man "threw an object which struck a 12-year-old female victim in the right leg."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adult toys have been thrown in at least six WNBA games over the last two weeks. The first happened during a game in Atlanta on July 29. It happened for the first time in Chicago on Aug. 1, in Los Angeles last week — nearly hitting Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham — and again in Chicago on Thursday.

Sex toys were also reportedly thrown at games in New York and Phoenix on Tuesday last week but did not appear to reach the court. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged following the incident in Phoenix . A man in Georgia was also arrested in connection with the first incident in Atlanta.

MINNESOTA LYNX HEAD COACH CHERYL REEVE RIPS ‘SEXUALIZATION OF WOMEN’ AS LEWD WNBA DISRUPTIONS CONTINUE

The Liberty did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told NBC New York that they are working with police.

"All we can share right now is that there is an ongoing investigation and that we are cooperating with law enforcement," the spokesperson said.

The WNBA has taken an active approach to obscene behavior at its games, threatening legal action and prosecution, a league spokesperson recently told Fox News Digital in a statement on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority. We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions — including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable — against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior," the statement read.

An anonymous person connected to a crypto group has claimed responsibility for at least some of the incidents, but the WNBA did not respond to requests for comment regarding the validity of those claims.