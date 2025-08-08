Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve rips ‘sexualization of women’ as lewd WNBA disruptions continue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA continued to be plagued by lewd disturbances this week as fans in arenas across the league disrupted play by throwing adult toys on the court.

For Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, the "prank," as some call it, is much more serious than just a viral moment.

"This has been going on for centuries — the sexualization of women," she told reporters Thursday after the team’s practice.

"This is the latest version of that. And it's not funny. And it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows or in print or in any comments."

Reeve took a moment to address the situation — unprompted — as at least six WNBA games have involved similar incidents.

"The sexualization of women is what's used to hold women down. And this is no different. This is just its latest form, and we should write about it in that way. And these people that are doing this should be held accountable, and we're not the butt of the joke. They're the problem. And we need to take action."

Later that day and despite Reeve’s pleas, a lewd object was thrown on the court during an Atlanta Dream game in Chicago. Another sex toy was reportedly thrown in the third quarter, but the object did not make it to the court and instead landed somewhere near the Dream bench.

The obscene objects have been thrown during at least six WNBA games over the last week and a half. The first happened during a game in Atlanta July 29. It happened for the first time in Chicago Aug. 1 and Los Angeles on Tuesday, nearly hitting Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, and again in Chicago Thursday.

The objects were also reportedly thrown at games in New York and Phoenix Tuesday but did not appear to reach the court. At least two people have been arrested in the disturbances, one in Georgia and one in Arizona.

An anonymous person connected to a crypto group has claimed responsibility for at least some of the incidents, but the WNBA did not respond to requests for comment regarding the validity of those claims.

The league has threatened legal prosecution and at least a year-long ban against any fans attempting similar stunts at WNBA games.