New York plane crash at Bills star's property leaves 1 dead, police say

A plane crash on property owned by Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins Thursday left one person dead, officials in New York said.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport issued an alert at around 11:16 a.m. ET that the aircraft had mechanical issues as it tried to get to White Plains, East Aurora Police Chief Patrick Welch said. The plane originated from Lansing, Michigan.

Around six minutes later, East Aurora dispatch received a phone call about a small plane crash in a wooded area, he added.

The plane crashed between two properties and in "close proximity" to Dawkins’ house, Welch said. WKBW-TV reported it was Dawkins’ property, citing property records.

The offensive lineman was excused from practice for personal reasons.

Welch said fire officials responding to the crash reported a "fully involved fire" upon arriving.

The pilot, who was the only person on board the 1979 Beechcraft A36, died, officials said, but was not immediately identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate the crash.

Dawkins, a three-time Pro Bowler, talked about the crash when he returned to practice.

"I still wonder why things happen in life, but tragedies happen all of the time. The biggest point about it is that I hope the pilot’s family is OK. I hope that they’re doing all right because somebody lost their life today for an accident," he said, via Syracuse.com. "I’m glad my family is perfectly fine."

The Bills have been preparing for a Sunday evening matchup against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo is 11-3 on the season, and New England is 3-11.