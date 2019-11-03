New York City Marathon: Jepkosgei upsets Keitany to win women's race

The 49th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday was marked by a major upset on the women's side.

Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya came out on top Sunday, winning the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon in her debut running in the race with an unofficial finish time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 38 seconds.

Jepkosgei overtook the reigning champion Mary Keitany in the last half of the race who was attempting her fifth title in six years at the New York City Marathon. A year ago, 37-year-old Keitany finished 17 seconds off the course record. Keitany had dominated the New York City Marathon since her first victory in 2014. She followed with two more consecutive titles, including a dominant conquest in 2016 when she won by more than 3 1/2 minutes.

She slowed in 2017, opening the door for Shalane Flanagan to become the first American woman to win in New York since Miki Gorman in 1976-77, but returned last year with her fastest mark yet, in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 48 seconds — not far off Maraget Okayo's 2:22:31 course record from 2003.

NYPD OFFICER'S WIDOW TO RUN NYC MARATHON TO RAISE MONEY FOR FAMILIES OF FALLEN HEROES

On the men's side, reigning champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out of the New York City Marathon after completing just seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.

Desisa, who is from Ethiopia, was in 17th place at the seven-mile mark before leaving the course on Sunday.

It was 45 degrees at the start of the men's race, ideal for marathoning.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST KIKKAN RANDALL OPENS UP ABOUT HER CANCER BATTLE, RUNNING NYC MARATHON

Desisa was attempting to defend his title 29 days after winning worlds in Doha, Qatar, in boiling conditions he described this week as "dangerous." With a temperature of 84 degrees F for the midnight start, 18 of 73 men didn't finish that race.

Roughly 52,000 took to the streets of New York City on Sunday on the trek to the finish line in Central Park after winding through New York's five boroughs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Among those on the streets of the Big Apple included former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, who was running his sixth straight NYC Marathon.

"Orange Is the New Black" actor Uzo Aduba was running the race for the second time, while Luke Kirby from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was making his debut in the race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.