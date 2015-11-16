New Orleans Saints fire defensive coordinator Rob Ryan

Another New Orleans defensive debacle has spelled the end of Rob Ryan's days as the unit's coordinator.

Multiple sources told FOXSports.com that Ryan is being removed from the position following Sunday's 47-14 loss at Washington.

The Redskins generated 526 yards of offense with Kirk Cousins posting a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 while throwing for 324 yards and four touchdowns. The Saints also surrendered 225 rushing yards led by Alfred Morris, who gained 104 on just 15 carries.

New Orleans ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed (424.7), points allowed (31.5) and passing touchdowns allowed (28).

Ryan, 52, was hired as Saints defensive coordinator in 2013 following a two-year stint in the same position with Dallas. New Orleans enjoyed initial success against Ryan in his first season but badly slumped in 2014.

Despite the decline, the Saints retained Ryan but also hired former coordinator Dennis Allen as a senior defensive assistant in the offseason.

Allen is a likely candidate to replace Ryan but the new coordinator's identity wasn't immediately known.

The Saints (4-6) have a bye this weekend before their next game Nov. 29 at Houston.