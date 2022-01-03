Nets' Kyrie Irving expected to make season debut vs. Pacers this week: report

Kyrie Irving will make his season debut this week

The star point guard will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets when they square off against the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday, according to The Athletic . Irving sat out the first 35 games of the season, but he will now be a key part of the team’s games while on the road.

Irving, 29, decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the start of the season, and due to New York City’s vaccine mandate for indoor arenas, he was ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center.

Back in October, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that the team was going to move forward without Irving until he would become a "full participant." Just two months later, Marks said that Irving would return on a part-time basis because the team was dealing with a handful of injuries and COVID-19 related issues.

Even though Irving will return to the Nets, he will be ineligible for home matchups as well as games against the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, ESPN reported .

"I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing," Irving said in October. "This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do."

In 74 games over the last two seasons, Irving averaged 27.0 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. If Irving returns at full strength, he will team up with Kevin Durant and James Harden to help lead Brooklyn into the postseason.