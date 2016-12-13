NCAA honoring man who inspired ALS ice bucket challenge

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) The Massachusetts man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that's raised millions of dollars nationwide for ALS research is being honored at his home.

The NCAA plans to hand-deliver an award to Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball captain who touched off the national craze.

Officials with the collegiate sports organization announced earlier that Frates would be unable to accept the 2017 Inspiration Award at its January awards celebration in Nashville, Tennessee, because his neurodegenerative disease was progressing.

The organization will instead give him the award on Tuesday at his home in Beverly.

Frates was diagnosed with the disease in 2012. It's also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The ice bucket challenge raised more than $220 million when it took off worldwide on social media in 2014.