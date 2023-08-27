Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks

NBA star Luka Doncic startled over North Korea rocket launch: 'It was crazy'

Doncic is competing for Slovenia in the World Cup in Japan

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

North Korea recently gave Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic quite the scare.

Doncic is competing with the Slovenian national team in the FIBA World Cup in Okinawa, Japan. He was shaken up after hearing a missile alert go off early in the morning. North Korea attempted to launch a spy satellite. Doncic wasn’t the only one who got the alert.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

North Korea rocket

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's rocket launch with file image during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

"Oh yeah, the alarm was crazy," Doncic said Thursday, via Sports Illustrated. "I mean, I just saw missiles. It's coming. Missile, it's coming. So I was a little scared."

The start of the Basketball World Cup wasn't delayed. The tournament tipped off Friday between the Philippines and Indonesia.

"I didn't sleep much," Doncic added. "It was crazy."

LEBRON JAMES' SUPPOSED FRONT OFFICE INFLUENCE WOULD BE 'MADDENING' AS TEAMMATE, NBA LEGEND SAYS

Lucka Doncic drives

Slovenia guard Luka Doncic drives against Venezuela forward Nestor Colmenares in the first half of the Basketball World Cup group F match in Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

North Korea confirmed Thursday that it was an unsuccessful second attempt to launch a spy satellite. Japanese officials said parts of the rocket fell into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. The Hermit Kingdom vowed a third try.

U.S., Japan and South Korea senior diplomats condemned the launch, saying North Korea’s provocations will only result in strengthening the relationship among Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

Luka Doncic fades away

Slovenia guard Luka Doncic shoots as he loses a balance against Venezuela's defense at the Basketball World Cup in Okinawa, southern Japan, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slovenia's first game in the World Cup resulted in a win over Venezuela, 100-85. They will play Georgia on Monday at 7:30 a.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.