NBA player ejected from Olympics tuneup after placing hands around fellow pro's neck

There's still some time until the start of the Olympics, but tensions are already running high.

France and Germany faced each other at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, for an international friendly that apparently became anything but.

With just over two minutes left in the second quarter and the French leading the Germans, 41-23, Dennis Schröder, who also plays for the Brooklyn Nets, drove toward the basket and was fouled by Evan Fournier, a free agent who played for the Knicks and Pistons last season.

Schröder took exception to the foul and quickly approached Fournier with some words. Fournier, though, almost immediately fought back by placing his hands around Schröder's throat.

The two were separated quickly, and Fournier was ejected for his actions.

Both teams are in Group B for the Olympics along with Japan and the soon-to-be-named winner of an Olympic qualifying tournament. They will face each other Aug. 2.

Germany also has Franz and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers' Daniel Theis. Franz just signed a $229 million deal with the Magic. France is loaded with reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Olympic basketball begins July 27, and the men's gold medal game is scheduled for Aug. 10.

