NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West believes Panthers QB Cam Newton has makeup to win a Super Bowl

NBA legend Jerry West jokes that while Cam Newton may not have what it takes to play power forward in the NBA, the Panthers quarterback certainly has the makeup to lead Carolina to a Super Bowl title.

West says Newton has "a lot of obstacles ahead of him but I think he's the guy to do it."

West, who won six NBA championships as general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers and now serves an adviser for the Golden State Warriors, visited training camp Monday as a guest of Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

Richardson and West first met in the 1980s.

West says he's eager to see Richardson win his first championship, saying he's "worked his fanny off to bring the best players and the coaches here."