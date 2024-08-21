Expand / Collapse search
NBA great Magic Johnson slammed for calling Obama’s DNC speeches the best in ‘history of our country’

Johnson also thanked President Biden for 'everything he has done for our country'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Michelle Obama: Trump is ‘doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies’ Video

Michelle Obama: Trump is ‘doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies’

Former first lady Michelle Obama challenges former President Trump’s campaign during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson appeared to strike a chord with fans on social media Tuesday night after he lauded former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their speeches at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), calling them "the best political speeches in [the] history of our country." 

Johnson, who is also part owner of the Washington Commanders, shared his take on social media following the second night of the DNC in Chicago. 

Magic Johnson looks on

Owner Magic Johnson attends the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena on May 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

"Former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama gave the best political speeches in [the] history of our country. The powerful couple talked about working class families, family values, and moving the country forward - together. They were powerful, intelligent, compassionate, and sealed with integrity," he wrote in a post on X. 

"The Obamas electrified the crowd for the Harris/Walz campaign heading into the election and both focused on reasons why Kamala Harris will be a strong President," he continued in another post. 

"What a special and phenomenal night for the 2024 Democratic National Convention!"

However, followers on social media appeared to disagree with Johnson’s remarks. 

Magic Johnson and Barack Obama

Then-President Obama, right, talks with former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson on the flight deck of USS Carl Vinson during the Carrier Classic college basketball game between the University of North Carolina and Michigan State University in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2011. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"In history is a stretch, Magic," one user wrote. 

"They lie and are divisive. They have no integrity and their compassion is a farce," another person shared. 

"Best political speeches in the history of our country? Spare me your hyperbole," another post read. "‘Hope is making a comeback.’ Hasn't his party been in charge the past near 4 years. So they destroyed the country....only to bring back the concept of 'hope' again?" 

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama joins former first lady Michelle Obama during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Before the Obama’s speeches, Johnson also thanked President Biden for "everything he has done for our country." 

"The love he has for this nation mirrors the love that I and the American people have for him," he added. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.