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NBA

NBA faces pressure to alter 65-game eligibility rule for players to be considered for awards

For NBA players to be considered for top awards, they must play at least 65 games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) called on the league to make a change to its 65-game eligibility rule for players to be considered for awards.

NBA players who fail to play 65 games are not considered for the league’s top honors, like NBA MVP. The union pointed to Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, who emerged as an MVP candidate this season but may not be considered for the award if he misses more time. He’s currently sidelined with a collapsed lung.

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Cade Cunningham defends against a Grizzlies player

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 13, 2026, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

"Cade Cunningham's potential ineligibility for postseason awards after a career-defining season is a clear indictment of the 65-game rule and yet another example of why it must be abolished or reformed to create an exception for significant injuries," the union said. "Since its implementation, far too many deserving players have been unfairly disqualified from end-of-season honors by this arbitrary and overly rigid quota."

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry have missed too much time to be considered for the All-NBA teams.

Injuries have also plagued San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic this season. Each player is in line for the MVP but are nearing ineligibility.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell said he understood the rule but there were too many other factors at play.

Nikola Jokic greets a player

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, left, greets Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic after an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA BUILDS MVP CASE AS SPURS CLINCH DIVISION, END PLAYOFF DROUGHT

"It’s for the right reasons, but it’s tough," Mitchell said over the weekend. "We get paid money to be out there, but there’s certain things you can’t control. It’s not like guys are resting and missing these games. These are legitimate injuries, so it’s something to look at for sure because there’s no way certain guys should be in this scenario."

Kevin Durant suggested in 2024 he was indifferent about the rule.

"I just want guys healthy and on the court too. I guess that’s what the solution is, try to get guys to stay on the court," he said at the time. "It’s just something we’ve got to deal with. I won’t say I love it or I hate it either, but it’s just something we’ve got to deal with."

Victor Wembanyama on the court

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

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The rule was put in place in October in hopes of curbing load management and put an emphasis on the regular season. The rule may also impact whether players would receive a supermax contract in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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