Nascar
Published

NASCAR opens investigation into Bubba Wallace radio hack at All-Star race

The hacker reportedly said ‘You’re not wanted in NASCAR’

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
NASCAR is investigating an incident involving Bubba Wallace from last weekend’s All-Star race when an unidentified person hacked his team’s radio and shouted a derogatory statement, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. 

NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde told The Associated Press that an investigation into the incident was opened after reports revealed that someone outside the 23XI Racing team gained access to the radio. 

Bubba Wallace introductions

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"Go back to where you came from you a--hole," the person said, according to Motorsport.com. "You’re not wanted in NASCAR." 

Forde said the security and racing electronic teams are probing the hack to see how it was done and how to avoid a similar situation from happening in the future. 

"We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that," he said. "But we can't have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications."

Bubba Wallace looks on

Bubba Wallace, #1 TRICON Garage Pristine Auction Toyota, looks on prior to the Saturday afternoon NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 race on May 20, 2023 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wallace’s second-place finish at the All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway was overshadowed by controversy. 

In addition to the radio hack, Wallace was booed during his introduction at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series earlier in the weekend and created a stir on social media after he appeared to raise his middle finger during a post-race interview following the All-Star race. 

Bubba Wallace drives the 23

Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, during the Sunday evening NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21, 2023 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to FOX Sports, NASCAR would not discipline Wallace after finding that he was gesturing toward a friend. 

Wallace is continuing to have a good season with 23XI Racing.

He is 15th in points and is projected to make the playoffs if he continues his pace up. A win would definitely help his chances. The Coke 600 is this weekend, and Wallace finished 14th at Charlotte last season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.