©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bubba Wallace faces no discipline from NASCAR for flipping the bird during post-race interview: reports

NASCAR is also investigating reports Wallace's radio was hacked during the race

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
NASCAR will not discipline Bubba Wallace after he was spotted raising his middle finger during a post-race interview following his second-place finish at the All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway over the weekend. 

The decision not to fine Wallace comes from NASCAR’s understanding that Wallace was gesturing toward a friend and that while the gesture itself was inappropriate, it was not done with malicious intent, FOX Sports reported Monday. 

Bubba Wallace introductions

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Wallace finished second in the 200-lap race on Sunday behind Kyle Larson, who claimed his third All-Star race victory in just five years. 

While speaking with FOX Sports’ Jamie Little, Wallace flipped the bird in a subtle way while seemingly adjusting the collar of his fire suit. 

Video of the incident went viral on social media. 

Bubba Wallace looks on

Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, talks with members of his crew during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21, 2023 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the obscene gesture and Wallace’s second-place finish were overshadowed by another controversy when someone reportedly hacked his radio during the race.

"Go back to where you came from you a--hole," the person reportedly said. "You’re not wanted in NASCAR."

Bubba Wallace drives the 23

Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, during the Sunday evening NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21, 2023 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Motorsport.com, Wallace did not hear the message or acknowledge it. NASCAR is reportedly investigating the matter. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

