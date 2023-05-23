Bubba Wallace faces no discipline from NASCAR for flipping the bird during post-race interview: reports

NASCAR will not discipline Bubba Wallace after he was spotted raising his middle finger during a post-race interview following his second-place finish at the All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway over the weekend.

The decision not to fine Wallace comes from NASCAR’s understanding that Wallace was gesturing toward a friend and that while the gesture itself was inappropriate, it was not done with malicious intent, FOX Sports reported Monday.

Wallace finished second in the 200-lap race on Sunday behind Kyle Larson , who claimed his third All-Star race victory in just five years.

BUBBA WALLACE APPEARS TO FLIP OFF CAMERA; NASCAR REPORTEDLY INVESTIGATING APPARENT HACK INTO DRIVER'S RADIO

While speaking with FOX Sports’ Jamie Little, Wallace flipped the bird in a subtle way while seemingly adjusting the collar of his fire suit.

Video of the incident went viral on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the obscene gesture and Wallace’s second-place finish were overshadowed by another controversy when someone reportedly hacked his radio during the race.

"Go back to where you came from you a--hole," the person reportedly said. "You’re not wanted in NASCAR."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Motorsport.com, Wallace did not hear the message or acknowledge it. NASCAR is reportedly investigating the matter.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.