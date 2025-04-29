NASCAR driver Josh Berry obliterates bird, accidentally hits tire-changer at Talladega

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Berry had one tough race at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend.

Berry and the No. 21 Ford finished 26th in the Jack Link’s 500. He completed all 188 laps and led 12 laps. He also suffered through a couple of incidents while on the track.

As he came into the pits, Berry accidentally hit one of Carson Hocevar’s pit crew members. The tire changer came around the outside of Hocevar’s pit box and was clipped as Berry pulled into his stall.

Jarius Morehead, a former college football player, was able to withstand the touch from Berry and finished out the pit stop.

"I come from a football background. You get used to it," he told FOX Sports’ Regan Smith, adding he was "all good."

Berry also had a Randy Johnson moment.

The vehicle struck a bird while on the racetrack, driving up to speeds of nearly 190 mph in Stage 1. The bird was killed.

"I've certainly witnessed it before, and they can cause some damage," Berry’s crew chief Miles Stanley told reporters after the race, via Frontstretch. "They can wreak havoc and even shred some windshield tear-offs and things like that.

"A lot of times when we come here for like first practice or qualifying and stuff, we'll see birds flying out around the racetrack. So, it's not a huge surprise that we ended up getting one on the windshield."

Stanley said the bird strike did not affect the car’s performance too much.

Berry is in 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.