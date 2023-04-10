NASCAR driver Cody Ware arrested on felony assault charge in North Carolina, suspended indefinitely

NASCAR has suspended driver Cody Ware indefinitely after he was arrested on a felony assault charge in North Carolina on Monday, according to jail records.

Ware, 27, was taken into custody by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at around 10:30 a.m. and charged with felony "assault by strangulation-inflict serious injury" and misdemeanor assault on a female, according to online records.

He was released hours later on a $3,000 bond.

NASCAR officials announced Ware’s indefinite suspension on Twitter following his arrest.

According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, the arrest stems from an alleged domestic violence incident that took place just before midnight on April 3.

News of Ware’s arrest follows his absence from the NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by Ware’s father, made the announcement, citing a "personal matter.

"Cody Ware will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter," the statement read. "Matt Crafton will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing."

Rick Ware Racing issued a statement Monday stating that Ware is "fully cooperating with the authorities."

"We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision," the statement read.

"The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond."

Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.