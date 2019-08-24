Multiple people struck by lightning at PGA TOUR Championship

Multiple people were struck by lightning at the season-ending PGA TOUR Championship event outside Atlanta Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that the lightning struck near the practice range at East Lake Golf Club at around 5 p.m. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were injured, nor was it clear how serious the injuries were.

Play was suspended at 4:17 p.m. ET and players were removed from the course due to thunderstorms in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.