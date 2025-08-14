Mookie Betts reveals what makes Brewers legit World Series contenders: 'Good recipe over there'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another series, another sweep for the Milwaukee Brewers, as they took down the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-5, on Wednesday night.

That win made it 12 in a row for the team with the best record in MLB at 76-44.

If you were to ask any baseball fan entering the season who would have the league's best record as the year turns toward the postseason, it's likely they wouldn't have said the Brewers. But that's the beautiful thing about the game – any team can emerge as not just a surprise winner, but a juggernaut poised for a World Series run.

Los Angeles Dodgers eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts admitted Milwaukee wasn't really on his mind at the start of the season. But after playing against them, he can totally understand where this success has come from.

"At first, you’re a little surprised like, ‘Wow, they’re doing really well. They do all facets well.’ But when you play against them, you really see why. They have starting pitching, they have relieving, and they have speed, defense, timely hitting. They have belief in each other – you can definitely see they believe in each other. That’s a close-knit group over there."

While the Brewers may be considered a surprise team in 2025, Betts reminded everyone that they’ve been quite successful in recent seasons.

"The Brewers have always been a really good ballclub. They’ve always been around the bubble, they’ve been in the playoffs a lot," he said.

Milwaukee won the NL Central division in each of the last two campaigns and figures to make it three by the end of this regular season. And they’ve made the postseason in six of their last seven seasons.

So, the success has always been there, but the closest they have come to the World Series has been Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS, ultimately losing to the Dodgers. Betts wasn’t on the team at the time, but rather beat them as a member of the Boston Red Sox to secure his first of three World Series Rings.

Since that NLCS appearance, the Brewers have only made it as far as the NLDS. They’ve lost in the NL Wild Card round in each of the past two seasons, including a crushing Game 3 loss that came to the surging New York Mets, who made it all the way to the NLCS.

Now, Betts thinks things are different in Milwaukee, and he pointed to one facet of the game in particular.

"They really have a good recipe over there, but their pitching staff is really, really good. When you have pitching, you can have a chance to win everything," he said.

Pitching is key, especially when October rolls around. One great start, or shutdown pieces in the bullpen, can be the difference between moving on in a series or heading home.

The Brewers own the league’s third-best team ERA (3.59), which isn’t far behind the league’s-best Texas Rangers (3.32) and San Diego Padres (3.55).

In the starting rotation, Freddy Peralta has been pitching like a true ace with a 2.90 ERA over 136.2 innings, striking out 148 batters while walking only 50 over that span. But 24-year-old Quinn Priester’s breakout season has been a joy to watch, as he owns a 3.49 ERA over a career-high 118.2 innings. Jose Quintana (3.44 ERA), Chad Patrick (3.52 ERA) and the flame-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski (2.70 ERA over 33.1 innings) have all been solid options for the Brewers in the rotation this year.

Then, when it’s time to shut the door on the opponent, the Brewers can count on closer Trevor Megill to end it. He has 28 saves in 44 games this season with a 2.20 ERA (41 innings). He earned himself his first career All-Star nod because of how great of a season he’s having, though he did post a 2.72 ERA in 2024 over 48 games.

"They just find ways to do it, they find ways to get things done. They play small ball, they hit home runs. They kinda do everything," Betts added.

When it comes to hitting, Christian Yelich is playing like the bona fide All-Star he needs to be if the Brewers want to go far in the postseason. He’s slashing .266/.344/.456 with a team-leading 23 home runs and 81 RBI.

But there’s young life in the lineup, too, as Jackson Chourio continues to shine with Yelich in the outfield, hitting .276 while slugging .474 with 17 homers and 29 doubles on the year. From Williams Contreras to Rhys Hoskins, to Brice Turang, to Sal Frelick, and the list goes on, these Brewers are relentless when it’s their turn to produce offense.

Will that last through an October postseason run? If it does, it won’t be a surprise to Betts and the rest of MLB.

The Dodgers have lost all six of their games against the Brewers this season.

